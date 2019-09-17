NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Friends of a Metro Parks employee want to find his killer.

Police said George Carpenter was leaving work at the Shelby Golf Course in East Nashville on Sunday when he was shot.

Ring cameras may help police solve Shelby Park Golf Course murder Metro Police are combing through the video of a Ring camera looking for possible leads following the shooting death of George Carpenter on Sunday night in the parking lot of the Shelby Park Golf Course.

His friends are now putting up a reward to help figure out who is responsible for Carpenter's death.

They're raising the money for the reward on gofundme. Their goal is $5,000.

These efforts come as the golf course gets ready to reopen on Wednesday.

It's been closed since Monday out of respect for Carpenter.

"He was the guy that just seemed to greet everybody. He never met anyone that didn't become a friend or have some kind of connection with him," Andrew Brown, a friend said.

Brown called him a staple of the Shelby Golf Course. His friends said he was an avid golfer who would give the shirt off his back for anyone.

Brown said the 71 year old shared stories with him about his time in the military.

"It was always a really calming, relaxing experience to just spend time with him. He made you feel important and that mattered," Brown said.

Now it's hard to believe he's gone.

Metro police said someone shot Carpenter beside his pickup truck in the golf course parking lot. He worked there as a facility attendant.

Not knowing why is what bothers Carpenter's friends the most.

"Whenever you have these types of events, there's little puzzle pieces everywhere and every piece of information matters," Brown said.

That's why his friends started raising money on gofundme.

Once they reach their goal, they want to reward someone who might have valuable information and hopefully find the person responsible for Carpenter's death.

"This community isn't going to stand by and forget about George and what he meant to us," Brown said.

If the shooter is found before they reach their goal, they'll donate the money to Carpenter's funeral expenses.