NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The reward is now up to $12,500 for information leading to the arrest of Brandon Caruthers, one of four teens who escaped from Metro’s Juvenile Detention Facility who is still on the run and is on the TBI Most Wanted List.
Youth Opportunity increased its reward and is pledging to donate an additional $10,000 to the Metro Police Juvenile Task Force. This is in addition to a $2,500 reward from the TBI.
Caruthers, 17, was arrested in an armed robbery case in August 2018 from Apache Trail in South Nashville. He had been originally charged in Juvenile Court and had the case transferred to Criminal Court.
Three other teens who escaped with Caruthers have since been re-arrested.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
