NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The reward for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman's murderer is now at $15,000.
Metro Police announced Wednesday that another $5,000 has been donated by a second local resident who wishes to be anonymous.
On Tuesday, $10,000 was donated to help find the person behind this tragic case.
Kaufman was shot and killed on Thursday night sometime between 6:05 and 6:10 p.m. as she was driving to work at St. Thomas West hospital on I-440. She was found inside her car between the Hillsboro Pike and West End Avenue exits on the side of the road.
Officers said a team of homicide detectives and other police experts are continuing to pursue leads in this case.
According to a release, 57 Crime Stoppers tips have been received as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information on the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman is asked to telephone Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, send an online submission on the web through www.NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com, or send a tip through a direct link at www.p3tips.com/161.
The private rewards being offered are in addition to the Crime Stoppers reward of up to $1,000.
