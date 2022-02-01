NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On Sunday, Jan. 30, Rev. Enoch Fuzz started his sermon with his choir and congregation singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and delivered a message about love.
He’s been the reverend at Corinthian Baptist Church since 1976, offering a listening ear to many in the African American community.
“I got to sit down in their living rooms with them and talk with them about the ideals of where the Black race needs to go. Where it’s come from and what they have endured,” Fuzz said.
And Fuzz had watched Nashville evolve.
“Downtown Nashville, what it is right now, downtown, the heart of downtown, at one time was the heart of the Black community. Fourth and Charlotte Avenue, Charlotte was called Cedars Street, it was all Black. All the Black businesses were there,” Fuzz said.
Streets he believes often got forgotten in the Black history of Nashville, a history he remembers stretching far beyond just Jefferson Street and North Nashville.
“Did our history just happen on one street? What about all the other places all over Nashville. Tremendous things happened. Don’t just relegate it to one part of the city,” Fuzz said.
Fuzz reminds us that some of us may be strangers, but we’re all neighbors who share a rich history in the 615.
“People need to get to know one another, face to face, flesh to flesh. When they do that, they change,” Fuzz said. “One of the things I teach is that people are not stupid on purpose. They have been misinformed or they are uninformed, so let’s teach people.”
Even after battling Stage 4 lung cancer, the 66-year-old Fuzz won’t stop teaching and educating.
A staple in the community for 40 years, News4 asked Fuzz what he would want his legacy to be.
“Oh, that I say, everything is going to be all right, but I wish people would work more toward race relations,” Fuzz said.
Until that time comes, Fuzz will keep spreading God’s message each Sunday to a city he’s faithful to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.