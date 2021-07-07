NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - During the pandemic, many restaurants started offering to-go alcohol since people couldn’t dine inside.

Since then, it has become a state law allowing it for at least two years.

In 2020, state lawmakers allowed any business with a liquor license to temporarily sell booze to-go as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts. Since then, it has become so popular that the Tennessee General Assembly passed a new law allowing it to stay in effect for another two years.

Restaurant owners like Andrea Chaires, vice president and co-owner of Rosepepper Cantina in East Nashville, said it’s a great thing to keep their business profitable.

“We’re pretty popular for our margaritas here and we had just so many people coming in during the pandemic,” Chaires said. “Because we are known for our drinks, having the ability to sell those, it’s immeasurable how important it was. For 12 months, it was one of the only things keeping us afloat.”

Ordering alcoholic drinks to-go could be here to stay A bill that would allow patrons at restaurants to order alcohol to-go has passed the state legislature on Wednesday.

The new law, which went into effect July 1, said beer and wine can be bought on their own, but cocktails and liquor can only be purchased with food. A valid state-issued ID must be shown at pickup.

When it comes time to pay for the drinks, it’s not just the restaurants that will benefit. The state is also taxing these drinks and projects it could bring in more than $4.7 million in the first year alone.

However, this law is only a trail run. It’s set to expire after the two-year mark in June 2023. Some lawmakers said they may not renew it, if they find that alcohol-related offenses, such as drinking and driving go up.