NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The pandemic is already restricting the number of customers many restaurants and bars can have inside at once.
Dining al fresco has become essential, but winter weather is bringing a new challenge to the mix.
Rental companies said they’re seeing an uptick in restaurants renting heaters - and renting them for longer periods of time - to support their outdoor seating areas.
As health officials continue to encourage outdoor dining, restaurants said they’re taking whatever steps they need to make sure business doesn’t drop any further this winter.
“We have heaters and a TV out there, trying to make the outside more like the inside,” said Mossy Hodges, General Manager, Farm Burger.
Restaurants said they hope their delivery and curbside offerings will help carry them through the colder months.
