NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bellevue residents are rejoicing after a resolution is passed unanimously by Metro Council last night to deny a permit to drain the McCrory quarry.
The owner wants to fill it with rock and soil and prepare it for development, but a Metro Councilman and dozens of community members are pushing for that not to happen.
“It would allow them to take this 12.2 acre quarry.It’s 125 feet deep, empty all the water into the river and then fill the quarry up with construction materials," said District 35 Councilman Dave Rosenberg.
Rosenberg said there are several environmental concerns.
“Dumping all of this water into the Harpeth River could be damaging to wildlife and the river,” said Rosenberg. “Even if it’s clean dirt from the construction site. You don't know what kind of chemicals have been dumped into that dirt before and that will leach into the groundwater and into the river and could threaten water there and all the way down the stream to Cheatham and Dickson counties.”
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will make the final decision.
If TDEC signs off on the permit, Rosenberg said they will not be backing down.
“We have been evaluating our legal options and other options that we have to make sure this never happens," said Rosenberg.
Rosenberg said TDEC is expected to have a final decision in the next few weeks.
They will be going through public comments.
We’re told they got somewhere between 600 and 1,000 of those opposing the change.
