NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some of the worst damage in Davidson County was in the Madison area.
Residents in the area are weary of repeated tornadoes the last two years.
Cesar Melthor feels as drained as the destroyed pool in the back yard.
“This is the second time we’ve gone through a tornado,” Melthor said.
The first tornado for his family of seven was in East Nashville two years ago. Now this one at their home in Madison.
“Every time there’s a storm, the kids get scared thinking it’s another tornado,” Melthor said.
Benny Huskey gets it too.
“Oh no. Here we go again,” Huskey said.
When the winds tore down his street, he feared this might be the tornado he doesn’t survive.
“It’s scary. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Huskey said.
Wayman Chadwell felt the storm instead of seeing it.
“I hear all this crashing,” Chadwell said. “The place got to shaking, like it was vibrating, and I was going, what the hell.”
Throughout pockets of Madison, you will find snapped power poles, dangling lines and trees blanketing front yards – a sight Nashville residents are becoming all too familiar with.
