News 4’s Jeremy Finley talks to Madison residents about the tornado damage in the area.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some of the worst damage in Davidson County was in the Madison area.

Residents in the area are weary of repeated tornadoes the last two years.

Cesar Melthor feels as drained as the destroyed pool in the back yard.

“This is the second time we’ve gone through a tornado,” Melthor said.

The first tornado for his family of seven was in East Nashville two years ago. Now this one at their home in Madison.

“Every time there’s a storm, the kids get scared thinking it’s another tornado,” Melthor said.

Benny Huskey gets it too.

“Oh no. Here we go again,” Huskey said.

When the winds tore down his street, he feared this might be the tornado he doesn’t survive.

“It’s scary. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Huskey said.

Wayman Chadwell felt the storm instead of seeing it.

“I hear all this crashing,” Chadwell said. “The place got to shaking, like it was vibrating, and I was going, what the hell.”

Throughout pockets of Madison, you will find snapped power poles, dangling lines and trees blanketing front yards – a sight Nashville residents are becoming all too familiar with.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.