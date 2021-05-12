NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People living near the Nashville Fairgrounds shared their thoughts on bringing NASCAR back to the Fairgrounds Speedway during Tuesday’s Fair Board meeting.

Bristol Motor Speedway wants a chance to operate the track and bring NASCAR back to the city.

NASCAR will return to Middle Tennessee in June at the Nashville Superspeedway in Wilson County.

However, some people living in the area have concerns about the plan, mainly the noise.

They had their chance to speak at Tuesday’s meeting. So did NASCAR Hall of Famer and former Fairgrounds track champion Darrell Waltrip, who lives in Franklin and supports the idea.

“I really don’t have any qualms about the sport itself. It’s the location,” said one resident who spoke.

“Look, this is a golden opportunity. This is a great opportunity for the speedway. This is a great opportunity for the Fairgrounds,” said Waltrip. “I don’t think it would be wise to ignore what SMI is bringing to the table.”

Bristol Motor Speedway, owned by Speedway Motorsports, and Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County entered into a letter of intent to renovate the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in March. The agreement is subject to approval by the Fair Board and Metro Council.

Track operators would agree to adhere to the current Fairgrounds limit of 10 events per year and will establish a curfew of 10 p.m. for local and regional racing events and 11 pm. For NASCAR in the proposal.

There was no vote at Tuesday’s meeting designed to be a public hearing.

The Fair Board is expected to consider a proposal at its next meeting on June 8.

The letter of intent between Bristol Motor Speedway and Metro calls for an agreement to be finalized by July 31 or either party can walk away from it.