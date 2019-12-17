NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There’s another big project coming to the Germantown area, and some neighbors don’t like it.
However, the city says the development meets its guidelines.
Some residents said the new apartment complex along Hume Street will be too big, too tall and too close to the sidewalks.
“It doesn’t have to be all about the money in a neighborhood that has just now revitalized itself,” said Keb Barrett, who lives across the street from the proposed development.
Some neighbors on Hume Street in the Germantown area are concerned about a development that will have more than 200 units butted against the sidewalk. The development is being built by an Atlanta-based company called SWH.
Barrett has lived across the street from the proposed development site for 12 years.
He and other neighbors said the Historic Zoning Commission is ignoring their concerns, that the project is massive and at five stories, too tall, and that the concept changed from when they first met with developers.
“It’s blocking every view that everybody has here,” said Barrett. “When we first talked about this seven, eight years ago, that was no the plan.”
The building will be eight feet from the curb.
“It met the guidelines, so the commission approved it,” said Robin Ziegler, the Historic Zoning Commission administrator.
She said as far as how close the building is to the sidewalk, the proposed building is consistent with the buildings around it.
“Everything the commission does is based on historic context,” said Ziegler.
The developer did not respond to News4 by news time.
