NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - South Nashville residents are growing frustrated with trash pickup delays as some neighborhoods have waited upwards of four days before waste was collected.
“Friday, they’re supposed to pick it up again and today’s Tuesday,” said Markley Gordon, who lives in the Watersview Estates neighborhood. “I don’t understand what the problem is. No one has told us anything.”
Residents said trash pickup has been an ongoing issue, repeatedly seeing delays in regularly scheduled pickup. Metro Council members said they have taken notice.
“We definitely see the problem around the city,” said Councilwoman Delishia Porterfield, who represents District 29, one of the areas affected by trash pickup.
She said she has looked at data from 2018 to present and found several areas of town reporting numerous delays in trash services, including south Nashville and parts of Madison.
“Trash was blown throughout some of those trash bins and throughout the street, so it’s extremely frustrating,” said Porterfield. “We’ve seen this issue for a while. The pandemic has just added to it.”
Metro Nashville pays Red River Waste Solutions more than $7 million per year to pick up about 70% of the city’s waste, according to Metro Nashville Public Works.
Metro Nashville Public Works and Red River Waste Solutions told News4 the city’s rapid growth, especially in these areas seeing delays, are partially at cause.
A spokesperson for Red River Waste said the COVID-19 pandemic had made matters worse with more residential trash being produced with Mayor John Cooper’s Safer at Home orders in place.
Metro Public Works sent News4 a statement regarding the delays:
“Metro Public Works has been experiencing significant performance issues with the contractor and is currently in negotiations to find an effective solution for these issues. We know residents are frustrated and we always strive to provide high-quality neighborhood services.”
Red River Waste sent News4 a statement regarding the delays:
“The coronavirus pandemic is driving huge increases in residential waste in Nashville and in all communities that have directed residents to quarantine and work from home to limit spread of COVID-19. In Nashville, the increase has been as high as 73 tons a day in residential waste in May and more than 40 tons a day in July. This volume surge is unprecedented and disruptive to collection as drivers fill their trucks and make additional trips to and from the regional transfer station throughout each day while also maintaining roadway safety on longer work days. We are highly alert that this condition has caused delays in same-day service for some customers and we ask their patience as we work to catch up as waste volume patterns remain abnormally high. We are working as hard as possible with Metro Public Works to overcome this challenge and restore the quality service that residents have experienced from us through the years.”
Red River Waste told News4 the company is working to hire new drivers to assist with waste pickup.
Metro Public Works tells residents to report missed pick-ups to Hub Nashville by calling 311, visiting hub.nashville.gov, or downloading the Hub Nashville app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.