NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 16th annual Tomato Art Festival kicks off this weekend in East Nashville.

Several homeowners in the community can’t wait for Saturday to arrive.

Tomato Art Festival this weekend in East Nashville East Nashville’s Tomato Art Festival gets bigger and juicier every year.

The Tomato Festival made the scene long before hot chicken became a think in Nashville.

For 16 years the fascination with the tomato has been a big part of summer.

Several homes in East Nashville are decked out in red, hoping to show their tomato love is bigger than yours.

“We were excited,” said East Nashville resident Evan Brooks. “There’s a lot of pop in ours, lots of red. We just wanted to show our enthusiasm for the tomato.”

The houses are sliced and diced and ready to go, decorated for a tomato contest where the blue ribbon winners depend on your red.

Even a truck in the driveway counts in the competition.

Some decorations are more subtle, but they’re all for the love of that fruit/veggie.

News4 is a sponsor of this year’s Tomato Art Festival and will have crews at the festival all day.