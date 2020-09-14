NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Election Commission has certified enough signatures on a petition to have a special election to roll back the recent property tax increase to 2%.

The certification now goes back to the Metro Clerk's Office.

With the certification, there will likely be a special election on Dec. 5 to consider the referendum.

If the referendum passes, property tax increases in Davidson County would be capped at 2% without a voter referendum.

Metro Council passed a 34% property tax increase in June for the new operating budget that began on July 1.

Mayor John Cooper's office said the amendment, if approved, would create a $332 million deficit for this fiscal year, threaten Metro's credit rating, constrain the city's ability to set property taxes to pay for services and result in a suspension of capital projects.

The proposed amendment would result in dramatic cuts to essential services such as emergency response, schools, trash collection and road repair throughout Nashville.

“This would cripple our city and gut essential city services. After two natural disasters this year, we don’t need a self-inflicted one. This would severely weaken Nashville at a time when we need to build Nashville stronger," said Cooper in a news release.

The Mayor's Office said the FY21 budget provided for a continuity of city services during the pandemic and began to restore Metro’s dangerously thin cash reserves. This proposed charter amendment comes at a time when Nashville’s financial position was already destabilized by a $216 million decline in sales tax and other activity taxes this fiscal year, in line with state forecasts. With this amendment, Nashville would be left unable to make up for the lost revenue.

The proposed amendment would immediately move the budget out of balance and create a $332 million shortfall for the current fiscal year. As a result, Metro would be compelled to take immediate corrective actions to comply with state law and the Metro Charter’s balanced budget requirement. Few parts of Metro Government, including emergency services and schools, could be spared significant reductions or eliminations, and nearly all capital projects would be required to be halted.

Reported previously