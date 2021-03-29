NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several residents work up to flooded cars after severe flooding Saturday night at the Melrose apartment complex on Eighth Avenue.

Some residents said more than 90% of the cars in the parking lot and the parking garage were inundated with water.

Car owners spent time on Monday cleaning out their cars and leaving the windows and doors open to dry out the insides.

“You know we had been getting woken up all night long with fire alarms going off, but we had no idea that overnight our car had been completely submerged,” said Karen Kosowki.

Kosowki has a Toyota Prius and lives in the complex. She showed News4 the damage the water did to her car.

“We had walked up to our car and it’s completely dead,” said Kosowki. “There’s silt and branches and water damage everywhere. Our snow brush from the back seat is all the way up on the dashboard.”

She called a towing company Monday morning because she said the car no longer works.

“For our insurance we need to actually get it towed to a dealer so they can confirm that it’s totaled,’ said Kosowki.

One resident shared cellphone video from the night of the flooding. Most of the cars were submerged in water and car alarms were going off.

“You can see the water line, water inside the vehicle. Total engine immersed in water as well,” said Rudy Walker, of Dallas.

Walker parked his Range Rover inside of the parking garage. He’s in town moving his daughter in.

“It was like a lake, and it was very dangerous if anyone would ever try to come out and secure their cars,” said Walker.

He said he didn’t expect his car and his daughter’s car to be partially underwater.

“Typically, I’m pretty comfortable with this car not having any water damage because it’s pretty high off the ground,” said Walker. “What I noticed was that the water came up to the shoulder level inside of the vehicle.”

Many of the residents said even though their cars were damaged, they were grateful no one was hurt.