NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Residents will be soon be getting their census questionnaire in the mail.
It’s important for residents to complete the questionnaire because billions of dollars are on the line for the Midstate. How the count is done has changed since the last census was taken 10 years ago.
Michelle Archer, assistant regional manager for the U.S. Census, said the 2020 census has gotten an update.
“For the first time ever, we are going to allow the internet option in order to respond to the census survey. It will be available March 12,” said Archer.
If you don’t answer the questions online, there will be the old-fashioned knock on the door, but even that has changed.
“Census takers will have iPhones and tablets this time in order to collect the data. Everything is automated, goes through secure servers and upload it,” said Archer.
Responding to the census is important. Here’s why every person matters in the count.
“A lot of people don’t realize that each person correlates to dollars that come back to the community,” said Archer. “Those federal dollars help things like schools, hospitals, roads and all types of infrastructure.”
The Census Bureau also needs census takers with thousands of good-paying jobs available.
“We’re looking for 58,000 applicants in Tennessee. We’re hiring now, making calls now, getting people into a training class,” said Archer.
What does a census taker make an hour?
“It’s about $23.50 an hour within the Nashville Metro area,” said Archer. “Each county has a different hourly wage.”
The wage is based on the cost of living in each county from a high of $26 an hour in Williamson County to $16.50 an hour in Wilson County.
For information on working with the U.S. Census Bureau, click here.
