NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The decision was delayed on a request for demolition of properties on Second Avenue North that were damaged by the Christmas Day blast.

The Metro Planning Department, Metro Nashville Codes Department, and Metro Historic Zoning Commission were expected to review the request of the property owners of buildings 170, 172, 174, and 176 at a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

However, Robin Zeigler, who is the historic zoning administrator for Metro Historic Zoning Commission, told News 4 the applicant requested deferral. The commission did not discuss the request on Wednesday.

On July 1, those property owners submitted a request to demolish their properties to the three Metro departments. Historic Zoning is currently requesting additional architectural and structural reviews to assist in the decision process.

The boards and the Second Avenue Project Manager received a letter from the owners that stated they have been taking appropriate steps to preserve sections of the building that are still standing. However, they asked for the demolition permit following a report by their structural engineer.

The impacted buildings are across from the AT&T building where the bomb detonated.

“For months now, the crews working on these buildings have been removing one brick at a time,” Second Avenue Project Manager Ron Gobbell said in a news release. “The owners have been extremely supportive of the efforts to preserve the historic character of Second Avenue, and we have every reason to believe that whatever the outcome, they will continue to work with us.”

In the meantime, fencing and barriers will remain along the First and Second avenues as an additional public safety measure. In addition, other safety measures have been added to increase the protected area surrounding these buildings. Those measures include a fence extended 50 feet outside the First Avenue side and redirecting pedestrian access through Fort Nashborough.