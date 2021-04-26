NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Childcare availability and costs is a major issue impacting Middle Tennessee’s economy and quality of life of its residents according to a new report by the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce related to the impact of the pandemic.
One out of every two people said childcare impacts their ability to work.
That is coming from a Chamber of Commerce report that tracks existing and emerging problems impacting Middle Tennessee due to the pandemic.
Childcare was the top issue.
The Chamber of Commerce said two-thirds of the people in the report said the cost of childcare is impacting their family income.
It also showed Tennessee parents who face childcare problems lose a combined $850 million in income each year.
The Chamber of Commerce said daycare issues affects a person’s ability to raise their skill level, but also creates a gap in the time they have available to make income for their family.
One Nashville mother said the childcare cost is over the top no matter a child’s age.
“If I want to worry about anything, the last thing I want to worry about is my kids,” said Bria Lewis, a mother of two children. “I think it’s a very high stressor, to have to think, oh my gosh, am I going to pay my electricity bill this month or wait till next month so I can pay this week’s daycare. It’s very stressful.”
“For us what that means if you’ve got childcare like housing is a supply issue,” said Ralph Schulz, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce CEO. “There is not enough supply for the population of the Middle Tennessee region, and there are regulatory things that can be done. We need to make sure they’re safe but they they’re not overregulated.”
Schulz said Tennessee’s governor provided some regulatory pressure relief during COVID but said there needs to be more businesses in daycare and daycares need to be properly funded.
Here’s what the report found out about Middle Tennesseans when it came to the topic of COVID-19.
It found during the peak of the pandemic the unemployment rate was just 2.5%
But a closer look at the numbers found that the unemployment rate among Blacks was two times that of whites (10.3% to 21.8%).
Also over 600,000 Tennesseans still lack access to quality high-speed internet and 27% of Tennesseans have no internet subscription at all.
