NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Accusations of assault, and a cover-up: A priest belonging to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia is accused of sexual assault during his time teaching at the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia in Nashville.
On Monday night, the Diocese responded and said when the alleged 2017 incident was reported to them last year, they were told a different story.
According to a report by the Catholic Herald and a police report obtained by News4, an anonymous woman claims she was sexually assaulted by the Aquinas College Chaplain, Fr. Kevin McGoldrick, after she claims he got her drunk at his off-campus residence nearly three years ago.
No formal investigation was conducted when she reported the incident to the catholic diocese of Nashville nearly two years later. Both the diocese and the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia said they got a different story.
The assault allegedly took place in August 2017.
The Diocese of Nashville says they received a compliant from the victim in March of 2019.
The Dominican Sisters say they allowed McGoldrick's contract to expire in June of 2019. McGoldrick then moved back to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
