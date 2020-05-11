NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As businesses reopen with the phases in Nashville and people go back to work and shopping, mental health providers warn anxiety and stress can take its toll on people.
"I feel like everyone’s going out and I’m like I don’t want to go out yet," Nashville resident Lizi Metts told News4 on the way into the grocery store.
Metts said she plans to only go out when needed and wear a mask. She is just one of many who feel anxious about Nashville beginning to reopen.
"That’s the biggest thing to me is just worrying about other people," said Ryan Boss, coming out of a coffee shop on Charlotte Pike.
"I think it’s going to take a while for people to get back to normal," said Nashville resident Morgan Beck.
"Suddenly you have all these new things and all this new risk. That’s going to be a jolt to the system," said Adam Graham, Director of Emergency Psychiatric Services at the Mental Health Cooperative.
Graham said we're just now entering the so-called "New Normal" and its unknown.
"This puts us face to face with this reality with our relationship with the unknown," said Graham. "We just think I might get sick and we just stop there and have that on loop."
He suggests beating the anxiety and stress of "what if" questions by taking a moment to breathe and calm the mind. Then follow it with asking what are the best, the worst and most likely possibilities of entering a situation.
"Let me just breath a minute and think through what I’m feeling to let you re-engage with the moment and that might actually let you enjoy yourself," said Graham.
If you feel like you need assistance from a local volunteer or professional you can TEXT the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or CALL the Crisis Talk Line at 615-244-7444.
If you feel like you are in a mental health emergency and need a provider call the Mobile Crisis Team 24/7 at 615-726-0125.
