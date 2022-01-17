NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Whether you’re driving downtown or walking nearby the magnet school named in his honor, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy in Nashville surrounds us all.
“Dr. King came here to be inspired, not necessarily to inspire, and those were his words,” MLK Day Committee Chair Cheryl Mayes said.
Mayes feels MLK’s presence every time she walks into the Nashville Public Library.
“Had it not been for individuals like Dr. King, I don’t think we would be able to sit here in this room, in this amazing room, in the public library. To reflect back on all the work that had been done in the civil rights movement,” Mayes said.
Nashville’s youth activism and energy motivated King.
“We had a lot of individuals here in Nashville who were already doing a lot of the work, and he came here to be inspired by all of those individuals. Diane Nash being one of those people. Rip Patton, who just recently, passed away. He was one of my personal heroes. We had a lot of people who were in the fight,” Mayes said.
“You got these young folks here who are very much of the mind that they need to do something right now to change America,” Dr. Learotha Williams Jr., associate professor of African American and Public History at Tennessee State University, said. “I can’t read his mind, but I could imagine him considering all of that.”
Williams said Nashville’s young leaders fighting alongside King during the 1960s undoubtedly changed the movement.
“You had three historically Black colleges in this city, and these schools were schools that are providing education, but they’re training leaders,” Williams said.
“We know that Nashville has a rich history, but we also know that this state has a rich history of racism because they assassinated Dr. King here in Tennessee in Memphis, so there’s a lot of history here and we want to honor his legacy,” Charlane Oliver with the Equity Alliance Fund said.
Decades after his death, Oliver said King’s fight for justice in Tennessee continues.
“Tennessee is 46th in education. We are 50th in voter turnout. We have one of the poorest states. We are one of the unhealthiest states, and we know these conditions affect our lives,” Oliver said. “Dr. King wasn’t just about marching in the streets for nonviolence. He was about real material policies that would help us. Voting rights. Workers’ rights. Civil rights. He fought for a livable wage for people in this nation, not just Black people, but all people, and that’s what we’re doing here today.”
Until racism truly dies, King’s dream for a better America remains something each of them believe we should all strive for.
“It’s more than just putting a black square on Instagram. It’s more than just putting up a quote. Don’t use Dr. King’s name if you don’t stand for what he stood for,” Oliver said.
“The dream that he espoused and where do we go from here. That’s stuff that we still have to work on today, and it’s the responsibility of all of us,” Williams said.
A responsibility and ream we’re reminded of whenever we see his name, his image and his legacy throughout the city.
