NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Health Department officials will begin scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for those in Phase1c on Monday at 7 a.m.
Health Department officials encourage Davidson County residents to schedule an appointment by visiting the website or by calling 615-862-7777 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The health department offers a Spanish language phone number to schedule appointments at 615-326-9986. The link to sign up will not be operational before 7 a.m.
For residents of counties outside Davidson, those individuals can visit the state website.
The Metro Public Health Department will offer those in Phase 1c multiple appointment options each day, seven days a week, for the next two weeks at the Music City Center. The Health Department expects to open additional slots each Friday for the upcoming two weeks.
Phase 1c includes those 16 years old or older with high-risk health conditions. This includes the following:
- Caregivers (or household residents) of medical fragile children under the age of 16 (such as technologically dependent individuals, immunocompromised individuals, individuals with diabetes requiring medication, individuals with complex congenital or life-threatening cardiac conditions requiring ongoing medical management or individuals qualifying for a Katie Beckett waiver).
- Chronic renal disease
- COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, Cystic Fibrosis, moderate-severe asthma
- Obesity (BMI >30)
- Heart failure, CAD, cardiomyopathies, hypertension
- Sickle cell (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
- Cerebrovascular disease or stroke
- Dementia
- Liver disease
- Immunocompromised or weak immune system (receiving chemotherapy, taking daily oral steroid or other immunosuppressant medication, living with HIV/AIDS, history of organ, blood or bone marrow transplant)
- Technologically dependent (such as individuals who are ventilator dependent, oxygen-dependent, with tracheostomy, chronically wheelchair-bound, require tube feedings, parenteral nutrition or dialysis
- Pregnancy: Those that are pregnant along with family members 16 and older that live in the same household. (NOTE: The CDC and World Health Organization have advised that pregnancy puts women at higher risk of severe illness due to COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines have not been studied in pregnant women, and women who are pregnant are encouraged to discuss this decision with their medical provider.).
The following information will be requested when an individual signs up for an appointment: Name, Address, Date of birth, Sex, Primary language, Race/ethnicity (optional), Phone number, Email (optional), Health condition
