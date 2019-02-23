DAVIDSON COUNTY MAP

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Residents in the Pennington Bend/Opryland area are being advised to consider evacuating as conditions continue to worsen.

A Red Cross shelter has been set up for residents at McGavock High School.

The area was one of the hardest hit when floods ravaged the region back in 2010. This is a developing story.

