NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Residents in the Pennington Bend/Opryland area are being advised to consider evacuating as conditions continue to worsen.
A Red Cross shelter has been set up for residents at McGavock High School.
Pennington Bend/Opryland area residents: As the rain continues in flood prone areas, a Red Cross shelter has been established at McGavock High School. Please keep a close watch on conditions in your neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/0HCEiyhLtD— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 24, 2019
The area was one of the hardest hit when floods ravaged the region back in 2010. This is a developing story.
