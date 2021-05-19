NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Multi-Agency Recovery Center will open on Saturday to help people impacted by the severe weather in March, according to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management.
The MARC will open at 10 a.m. Saturday at Plaza Mariachi, 3955 Nolensville Pike, and will operate through Friday, May 28. The center will be closed for Memorial Day weekend before being open June 1-6. It will operate from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends.
The MARC will make representatives available to meet with residents in person wanting to apply for federal assistance.
Agencies available at the recovery center include:
- Nashville Office of Emergency Management
- American Red Cross
- Hands on Nashville
- Tennessee Emergency Management Agency
- Federal Emergency Management Agency
- Community Resource Center
- National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
- Small Business Administration
- Catholic Charities
- Hispanic Family Foundation
For additional information visit Hub Nashville online or call 311.
