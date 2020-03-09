NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Office of Emergency Management provides an update on tornado recovery efforts in neighborhoods impacted by the March 3 tornado.
Metro Nashville Public Works
In the immediate aftermath of the tornado, Public Works crews have been focused on coordinating with emergency responders and utility companies to clear the right-of-way, make roads passable, and provide assistance with closing and reopening roads.
While crews are still focused on the efforts above, we are also continuing process of removing curbside debris from affected areas.
- A total of 15 right-of-way crews consisting of 3-5 people and 4 inspectors worked 12- hour shifts. Crews were out 6am-6pm.
- We have had signal crews working 12-hour shifts since the event.
- Deployed 4 VMS signs to help with where both volunteer sites.
March 8, 2020
- 35 MPW trucks and 27 Contractor trucks collecting debris from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Trucks will continue circulating throughout affected areas multiple times over the next few days and weeks.
- Effective Monday morning Public Works will return to some of its scheduled duties.
- MPW will have 10 MPW trucks and 27 contractor trucks collecting storm debris, two 3-person crews, along with 4 trash trucks & three sign and signal crews.
- We have 3 Public works employees working at 3 Disaster Assistance Centers.
Clearing Roadways & Alleys
- 116 roads were initially closed as a result of the tornado.
- 76 roads have been reopened.
- 39 roads are still currently closed.
- 60 alleys total were impacted.
- 0 alleys are still currently blocked with debris.
Repairing Traffic Signals
- 72 total traffic signals were damaged, or lacking power
- 57 signals have been restored
- 13 are undamaged, but require power to be restored
- 2 are significantly damaged and will need repair
- A generator is powering D.B. Todd & Jefferson, Fifth Street & Main
Repairing & Replacing Signage
- 162 stop signs have been repaired or replaced
- 40 stop signs awaiting to be replaced
- 6 temporary stops have been installed
Household Waste/Trash
- We had six trash trucks running in North and East Nashville picking up household trash. We will add trash capacity in Donelson & Hermitage as it becomes needed.
- Total tons of trash since March 7 - 94.01
Amount of Debris Hauled
- 768 loads of debris were hauled to the transfer stations prior to Saturday morning, and prior to FEMA documentation.
Due to FEMA requirements monitors are now in place and Metro Public Works will be using a new metric using cubic yards going forward.
- To date the results are 686 (Saturday’s total of 241 + Sunday’s total of 445) loads totaling 27,918 cubic yards that have been accounted for using the new metrics.
NES Updated Numbers:
- 5,146 Customers affected
- 230 Crews working Monday
Disaster Assistance Centers: (Previous Day Final)
- Hadley Park Community Center: 43 clients
- East: 50 Clients
- Hermitage: 183 Clients
Emergency Shelter Numbers: (Previous Night)
Centennial Sportsplex: 176 clients
Smith Springs Community Center: 2 clients * (This shelter will close Monday afternoon.)
