Here is a look at upcoming opportunities to help those in Middle Tennessee recover after Tuesday's tornadoes:
Supplies
PENCIL Foundation
PENCIL, a nonprofit linking community resources to Metro Nashville Public Schools, will assist displaced Metro Schools in the wake of Tuesday’s tornado.
School staff will pack classroom supply kits and student backpacks for teachers and students displaced from Churchwell Magnet Elementary and Meigs Academic Magnet schools.
Donate supplies to establish new classrooms on Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at PENCIL, 7199 Cockrill Bend Blvd.
School supply donations can be placed in collection boxes at Pearl-Cohn Magnet High, 904 26th Ave. N.
Items to donate (in order of need/demand)
- Sanitizing/Disinfectant wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Paper towels
- Dry-erase markers (all displaced teachers need 1-2 sets)
- Notebook paper (loose leaf; college and/or wide-ruled)
- Pencils
- Copy paper
Other items to donate
- Boxes to hold/transport classroom kits (size of a ream of copy paper/banker’s box)
- Backpacks for students
- Any other school supplies (composition books, folders)
- Any other classroom supplies (staplers, pencil sharpeners, student reward items)
Donations to assist MNPS with additional expenses can be made via PENCIL’s website.
Lowe’s
Several Lowe’s locations around Middle Tennessee will be offering buckets full of supplies and meals on Thursday for those in need.
The supplies will be available from 10 a.m.-noon at these Lowe’s locations:
- Nashville: 7034 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209
- Nashville: 3460 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207
- Cookeville: 510 Neal St., Cookeville, TN, 38501
- Mount Juliet: 300 Pleasant Grove Rd., Suite 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122
- Hermitage: 5025 Old Hickory Blvd., Hermitage, TN 37076
Bellhops
After this week's tragic tornado in Nashville, Bellhops, a fast-growing moving company serving Nashville, will be on the ground in the city to hand out to supplies to those in need. Bellhops is offering tarps/plastic coverings, trash bags, plywood sheets, flashlights, batteries and bottled water at the McGruder Family Resource Center in North Nashville, located at 2013 25th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208, on Thursday (3/5/2020) starting at 10:00AM.
Bellhops is also offering discounts on their moving services to any local resident that needs to relocate due to the storms. All services will be billed "at cost," providing residents with the lowest prices available. Residents can call 888-836-393 and use code NASHDR20 to receive the discount.
Vanderbilt donation drive
Vanderbilt Athletics will host a donation drive to assist with Middle Tennessee relief efforts on Saturday prior to the men’s basketball home game against South Carolina. The drive will span from 8 a.m.-noon and will be held in the McGugin Center parking lot, 2601 Jess Neely Dr.
Vanderbilt is working with the Community Resource Center, which has requested tarps, personal hygiene items, bleach, trash bags, gloves, baby and toddler clothes, formula, underwear, bras, batteries and baby food.
The first 500 people who donate will also receive a ticket to the men’s basketball game, which tips off at 11:30 a.m.
Food drive
Belmont United Methodist Church and Human Rights Campaign
Belmont United Methodist Church and Human Rights Campaign are partnering to collect non-perishable food donations for tornado victims.
Because many people do not have electricity after this week’s tornadoes, the most needed items are those that don’t need refrigeration such as:
- Pop-top can meats (chicken and tuna)
- Pop-top cans of vegetables and fruits
- Pop-top ready-to-eat soups and stews
- Peanut butter and crackers
- Cereal and cereal bars
- Energy bars
- Nutritious, easy-to-store and non-perishable food items
Donations may be dropped off at the silver van in the back parking lot at Belmont UMC’s campus, 2007 Acklen Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
VFW Post 1970
VFW Post 1970 is collecting non-perishable food, water, clothing and hygiene products for Nashville tornado victims. Items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. at 7220 Charlotte Pk., Nashville, TN.
Meals
Shoney’s will be providing free meals to first responders and Nashvillians impacted by the tornado on Thursday from 8-10 p.m. at the downtown location, 110 Interstate Dr., Nashville, TN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.