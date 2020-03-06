Here is a look at upcoming opportunities to help those in Middle Tennessee recover after Tuesday's tornadoes:
Supplies
CMA & SESAC
The Country Music Association and SESAC will collect essential items needed by a variety of nonprofits throughout Middle Tennessee.
The drop-off area will be behind the building, located at 35 Music Square E., Nashville, TN, behind RCA Studio A through March 13. Dropoff times are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Items needed include toiletries (feminine pads/tampons, personal hygeiene, first aid kids, adult and children diapers, full-sized towels/washcloths), clothes (gently worn bras, packaged underwear/socks), food (canned food, non-perishables, baby food, baby formula, reusable water bottles, gift cards to grocery stores), utilities (batteries, battery-operated lanterns, flashlights, box cutters, trash bags, cleaning supplies, tools, laundry items, clean bedding, storage bins, work gloves, tarps, rolls of plastic) and animal supplies (collars/leashes, bowls, baby gates).
Vanderbilt donation drive
Vanderbilt Athletics will host a donation drive to assist with Middle Tennessee relief efforts on Saturday prior to the men’s basketball home game against South Carolina. The drive will span from 8 a.m.-noon and will be held in the McGugin Center parking lot, 2601 Jess Neely Dr.
Vanderbilt is working with the Community Resource Center, which has requested tarps, personal hygiene items, bleach, trash bags, gloves, baby and toddler clothes, formula, underwear, bras, batteries and baby food.
The first 500 people who donate will also receive a ticket to the men’s basketball game, which tips off at 11:30 a.m.
Food drive
Belmont United Methodist Church and Human Rights Campaign
Belmont United Methodist Church and Human Rights Campaign are partnering to collect non-perishable food donations for tornado victims.
Because many people do not have electricity after this week’s tornadoes, the most needed items are those that don’t need refrigeration such as:
- Pop-top can meats (chicken and tuna)
- Pop-top cans of vegetables and fruits
- Pop-top ready-to-eat soups and stews
- Peanut butter and crackers
- Cereal and cereal bars
- Energy bars
- Nutritious, easy-to-store and non-perishable food items
Donations may be dropped off at the silver van in the back parking lot at Belmont UMC’s campus, 2007 Acklen Ave., Nashville, TN 37212 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
VFW Post 1970
VFW Post 1970 is collecting non-perishable food, water, clothing and hygiene products for Nashville tornado victims. Items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. at 7220 Charlotte Pk., Nashville, TN.
Meals
Sedona Taphouse
Sedona Taphouse is serving food Thursday until 4 p.m. and every day except Sunday, March 8 until power and gas is restored. The whole community is encouraged to join for a free meal. Sedona Taphouse is located at 1120 3rd Ave. N. Nashville, TN.
Machinist Union Local 2385
The Machinists Union (Local 2385) from Lincoln County will be set up at 1844 Airline Dr., Nashville (Machinists Union Local 735 Union Hall) on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to serve hot food to people who was affected by the tornadoes and volunteers. Food will be served until it runs out.
