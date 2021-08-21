NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Radio talk show host Phil Valentine has died after a battle with COVID-19, WTN-FM reported on Saturday.

The radio station announced Valentine’s death in a social media post. Valentine’s show aired on WTN-FM.

“We are extremely saddened to report that our host and friend Phil Valentine has passed away. Please keep the Valentine family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Valentine had repeatedly made posts on multiple social media platforms telling his fans that if they weren’t at risk for COVID-19, they shouldn’t get the vaccine.

His message changed on July 23 when the Valentine family made a public statement on the Facebook page of his talk radio station’s Facebook page.

“Phil contracted the Covid virus a little over a week ago and has since been hospitalized and is in very serious condition, suffering from COVID Pneumonia and the attendant side effects,” the family statement read, which emphasized that Valentine has never been an anti-vaxxer. “(Phil) regrets not being more vehemently ‘Pro-Vaccine’ and looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate that position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon.”

Valentine’s brother Mark confirmed on Facebook on July 28 that Phil was on a ventilator and was in need to be on an EKMO machine.