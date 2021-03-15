NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nobody is publicly saying why Timothy Hughes suddenly resigned from the Community Oversight Board, but News4 has learned he may not have been eligible to be on the board in the first place.

Metro Police charged Hughes with burglary in 2002. In 2008 he pleaded guilty in federal court to mail fraud.

As a convicted felon, he’s not registered to vote and according to Tennessee law, if you’re not a registered voter, being on the board is not allowed.

Hughes and Dr. Jill Fitcheard, executive director of the Community Oversight Board, have not returned calls from News4.

After receiving a tip, News4 emailed Fitcheard asking if there was anyone on the board who isn’t qualified to serve on the board. Fitcheard did not respond to News4’s request for comment.

At the next COB meeting, Hughes resigned.