NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There’s a push to make roads all over the country safer for those who choose to ride on two wheels instead of four.
The National Transportation Safety Board reported an increase in deaths involving bicyclists. It’s something happening in Tennessee too.
The NTSB said this can start on a state level. Deadly crashes involving cars and bicyclists are on the rise and experts said it’s up to federal and state agencies to change that.
The NTSB met on Tuesday to discuss bicyclist safety for the first time in decades. The board said big changes are needed to decrease the number of deaths, like improving roadway designs, adding more bike lanes in intersections and making sure more people are using helmets.
In the Nashville area, bike advocates insist bike lanes would help turn those statistics around.
“A bike is considered a vehicle on the road by law, so for a person riding a bike, they’re expected to follow all the same rules as a vehicle would,” said Jessica Rinne, Education Manager for Walk Bike Nashville. “We really emphasize better infrastructure in the city so giving more bike lanes, more quality bike lanes that allow for bicyclists to have a safe place to ride on the street with cars.”
The NTSB said crashes involving a driver trying to pass a bicyclist were often the most deadly for bicyclist because the driver was usually going pretty fast.
