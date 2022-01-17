NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dozens of protesters gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol on Monday to express their disapproval of a controversial redistricting plan that would split Nashville into three congressional districts.

The proposal offered by Republicans would change Davidson County’s political landscape, which for a longtime has been a stronghold for Democrats.

Democrats not happy about new redistricting plan Tennessee Democrats are threatening to file a lawsuit to stop a proposed redistricting plan that would split Nashville into three congressional districts.

The plan’s opponents have accused the GOP of gerrymandering.

“It’s a racist power grab by individuals who get to disguise themselves as state legislators,” activist Odessa Kelly said at Monday’s protest. “What they want us to do is just lay down and take this, and that’s absolutely not who Nashville is.”

Every 10 years U.S. Census data is used to redraw congressional districts. Republican leadership argues having three congressmen in Washington representing Davidson County is better than one.

“I think they made a lot of accusations and I think they’re trying to figure out which one will stick the best,” Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton told News4’s Tosin Fakile in an interview last week. “What I will tell you is race was never taking into account in this. We cannot take that into account. We did not take that into account. It’s based on population, it’s based on census data and every district has to be the same.

The new proposed Tennessee House Republican congressional map is still drawing reaction NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News 4 reporter Tosin Fakile sat down with the Tennessee Speaker of the house to discuss his thoughts of the new redist…

“What I will say is what they’re arguing about is the current Fifth Congressional District is 32% minority representation, the new Fifth we propose is 27%. So really all they are arguing over is 5%. Just because someone in a minority doesn’t mane that they vote Democrat. You also have to assume some of them vote Republican.”

Kelly asked fellow protesters to make their voices heard at the Capitol when the Tennessee General Assembly reconvenes on Tuesday.

Debate over the proposed congressional redistricting is expected to happen when the legislators meet on Tuesday morning.