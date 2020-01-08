NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new ordinance proposed by a Metro Councilmember would prevent drivers from idling their cars for more than three minutes.
Councilmember Tonya Hancock is irked by Uber and Lyft drivers sitting in their cars – idling - waiting for their next pickup.
“The average American is idling their cars 16 minutes a day, that was before Uber, Lyft and grocery store pickups, said Hancock.
This is Hancock’s first bill she has filed since being elected in 2019. The purpose of the bill is to help clean the are and make people healthier.
“We really need to help everyone get healthier,” she said.
Travelling through her district, she has noticed cars and school buses sitting with the engines running. The idling problem, she said, is really bad when parents pick up their kids from school.
“People arriving at school an hour before dismissal, 200 cars waiting for an hour, most vehicles idling,” said Hancock.
The ordinance would impose a $50 fine for a violation if a vehicle is parked, standing or stopped with the engine running for three minutes or more. Emergency vehicles are exempt, including vehicles stopped at a traffic light, and for school buses, when the temperature is 40 degrees or lower or higher than 75 degrees.
Hancock sees the ordinance as more self-enforcement.
“Most people will stop, some might not,” Hancock said. “It’s the same with seat belts and cell phones in cars. When people know it’s the law, they pay more attention to it.”
The ordinance passed on first reading at Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting. It has to be approved during two more readings at Council. She said some Council members have told her they will sign on to the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.