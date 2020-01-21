 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A proposal to penalize people for idling in their cars in Nashville has been tabled.

Metro Council discussed the proposal for the second time on Tuesday night.

The bill proposed by Metro Council member Tonya Hancock would impose a $50 fine if a vehicle is parked and running for longer than three minutes.

Currently Metro Council doesn’t have any plans to pass the proposal.

Previously reported:

Proposed ordinance would impose fine for cars idling for more than 3 minutes
 
 
 

