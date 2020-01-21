NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A proposal to penalize people for idling in their cars in Nashville has been tabled.
Metro Council discussed the proposal for the second time on Tuesday night.
The bill proposed by Metro Council member Tonya Hancock would impose a $50 fine if a vehicle is parked and running for longer than three minutes.
Currently Metro Council doesn’t have any plans to pass the proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.