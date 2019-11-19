NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Airbnb party houses could become a thing of the past in Nashville as more restrictions may be on the way for short term rentals.

Metro Council passed the first reading of the bill on Tuesday. It still needs to pass two more readings.

Jessica Tammaro, who rents out the top portion of her East Nashville home through Airbnb, has some concerns about the proposal.

"I think that they're harming the people that need it the most. They're harming the people that are already struggling to be able to live here," Tammaro said.

The proposal focuses on owner-occupied short-term rentals. That means people who live in a house full time and rent it out. The proposal would require those owners to be there any time they Airbnb their house.

"People expect to live next to neighbors. They expect to have their children play in a neighborhood without fear of having beer sprayed on them," said Metro Councilmember Freddie O'Connell.

O'Connell said it's an effort to cut down on Airbnb party houses. He's had his share of bad experiences living next door to one.

"It's unbelievable the behaviors that I've seen myself, that I have heard from hundreds maybe thousands of Nashvillians at this point," O'Connell said.

O'Connell's bill also said an owner could step out, but for no longer than 15 consecutive hours within any 24-hour period while the property is being rented. Owners also couldn't rent out the entire home.

Tammaro calls it over the top for those just trying to earn extra money.

"It's definitely an overreach. A lot of us that work here are gone for more than 15 hours to go to work and run errands," Tammaro said.

O'Connell said he's already received suggestions for how to change the bill. One includes allowing someone to house sit for an owner if the house is being rented out.