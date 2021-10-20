NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Organization leaders said this awareness push for the program that has been in place since 2007 comes as Nashville is seeing a lot of economic prosperity and increase in property value and they want to make sure those 65 and older who have a home and want to remain in their Nashville home can do that.
Kenya McGruder, a Nashville native, knows the program works. Her grandmother is enrolled in the program.
“This program helped her keep her house here in East Nashville,” said McGruder.
McGruder’s grandmother is 101 years old and has been enrolled in the property tax freeze program for some time. She said her grandmother is retired and on a fixed income.
“She also lives in a very popular portion of Nashville and so her property taxes did increase. They’re a little more expensive than others and being in this program helped her to be able to maintain her home and keep her home,” said McGruder. “She’s been in the program for quite a while. When my grandmother turned 100 and when my mother went to pay her property taxes earlier this year, her property taxes was $34.”
With this new awareness campaign, the Metro Trustee’s office hopes to get the word out to more elderly Nashvillians.
“Our seniors are very special to us and we want to keep a balanced city. A balanced city is one that has young people, older people and just all different types of people,” said Metro Trustee Erica Gilmore.
“This is also about creating generational wealth for individuals to creating a legacy for our children and our children’s children,” said Clifton Harris, President, Urban League of Middle Tennessee. “As communities throughout Davidson County work to recover from the impact of the March 2020 tornado and COVID-19 pandemic and the 34% property tax increase, we remain committed to making sure that we are helping our older residents stay in their homes and age in place.”
Currently 7,181 people are enrolled in the Property Tax Freeze program in Davidson County. Organizational leaders are looking to add 1,500 more qualified homeowners.
Gilmore said the program works.
“Homeowners qualifying for this program will have the property tax on their principal residences frozen at the base level, which is the amount of taxes owed that year is the first time they qualify for the program,” said Gilmore. “For instance, if a person’s property tax was $1,000 last year and say the value of their property increased and made it $2,500, if they filled out an application and it was approved with the Metropolitan Trustee’s office last year, it would still be $1,000.”
Some of the qualifications include a homeowner being 65 or older and the household income of whoever is on the deed cannot exceed $44,510.
“It is tied to the deed of the property, so, for instance, it could be four or five people living in the house and the income could be $200,000, but if there’s two people in the house and the income does not exceed that, that’s tied to the deed; Let’s say it’s $44,000, that’s all we’re looking at,” said Gilmore.
She said the first year requires a lot of paperwork, but after that, the application process is much easier, and homeowners can keep applying.
“Thereafter, if the owner continues to qualify for the program, the amount of property taxes owed for the property will not change, even if there is a property tax increase,” said Gilmore.
“The demographics of Nashville is steadily changing, but how do we assist those who want to stay within Nashville? How we do we assist those who have purchased their homes and want to keep their families and keep that significance of their home place?” said Sheryl Guinn, President of the Nashville Chapter of the NAACP. “This program allows for that to happen.”
This property tax freeze program applies to Nashville/Davidson County residents. Applications for this year are available until April 5, 2022.
Click for information about the program or to apply. You can also find out more about the program by contacting the Metro Trustee’s office at the Howard Office Building on Second Avenue South or call 615-862-6330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.