NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There was an audible gasp on Monday afternoon when those in attendance at a public meeting about Metro Police’s proposed body camera heard the projected price tag.
The new cost that hadn’t been heard before Monday was the cost to the court system.
An example of what was presented at the meeting and why there will be more costs than anticipated.
Someone has to screen thousands of hours of video to make sure pictures of innocent victims doesn’t get released, like if you happened to be in a convenience store that got robbed and you’re recorded on an officer’s body camera. There are privacy issues.
Metro Police are set to roll out 3,240 body cameras to its officers before the end of the year.
On Monday a consultant said that means nearly 13,000 hours of video each day will be recorded. That will be video that prosecutors and the defense attorney will want to see.
The complication – someone has to review all that video to be sure innocent bystanders and victims aren’t identified.
“It’s important as we implement this body camera program that we have one chance to get it right,” said District Attorney General Glenn Funk.
Properly funding this, the consultant said, means adding as many as 248 new employees in the DA’s office alone.
This comes with a big price tag, at least $14 million to $30 million for staff in the DA’s office, $14 million for the Public Defender’s office and $2 million to $3 million for the criminal court system.
These costs in a year when Metro Council will struggle to find enough money to balance the budget.
“We have this and everything else we have to look at,” said Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman. “New mayor, new council, we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
The consultants got the numbers presented on Monday by looking at actual costs in other cities that have police body cameras.
