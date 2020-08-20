NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the county would remain in a Modified Phase Two of the county's reopening plan during a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday morning.

Cooper said progress is being made in lowering the COVID-19 spread in the county.

According to Metro Public Health, there are 2,638 active COVID-19 cases in Davidson County. The health department reported 24,840 total cases on Thursday, an increase of 144 cases in the past 24 hours. The Rolling Daily New Case Average is 181.6, down from 190 last week.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said Nashville has been removed from the national hot list for the COVID-19 virus. Currently Davidson County has 24.2 new cases per 100,000 people.

"The metrics are trending in the right direction, but could change at any time," said Jahangir. "We must continue to follow the procedures to keep things moving in the right direction."

Cooper encouraged more people to get tested for COVID-19. The demand for tests have been decreasing in recent days.

"It's a concern," said Cooper.

The mayor said businesses should use testing for all their employees often to build confidence.

Nashville offers free COVID-19 testing weekdays from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at three assessment centers - Nissan Stadium Lot N, Meharry Medical Center and the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.

"The fight is far from over. Testing remains critically important," said Dr. Julie Gray, Assistant Dean of Student Affairs at Meharry Medical College. "Testing is the only way to track where the virus is in our city. We get tested for our city's collective health."

Gray oversees the assessment center at Nissan Stadium.

She also emphasized the importance of getting tested repeatedly, especially if you're around a large group, someone who is sick or someone who has been exposed to someone who was sick.

Cooper said he understood the reluctance to get tested due to delays in receiving test results, but stressed it is important to get tested.

"It's your civic responsibility to quarantine if you're infected. Testing makes sure you know," said Cooper.

Currently it takes about 48 hours to receive test results, according to Cooper and Jahangir.

Related stories