Wallace Carter - 9/29/19

Metro Police said Wallace Carter was reported missing after not returning home on Saturday. His car was found at Beaman Park. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A previously-missing hiker at Beaman Park in northern Davidson County has been found alive.

The search resumed Monday morning for 67-year-old Wallace Carter, with 157 volunteers lining up early to assist in the search. He was found alive shortly after 10 a.m., with details surrounding his discovery not yet available.

Carter was found in good health, and is being taken to St. Thomas West Hospital for evaluation.

Around 100 volunteers spent Sunday searching for Carter.

Carter went on a hike at the park around noon on Saturday and didn’t return home. Police found his car with his cell phone locked inside in the parking lot at the park on Saturday night.

Carter’s family said he is an avid hiker and visits the trails often.

Beaman Park search

Emergency personnel searches for Wallace Carter at Beaman Park.

The Belle Meade Police Department worked with Metro Police to find Carter. Searchers used helicopters, drones and dogs in the search.

