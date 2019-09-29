NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A previously-missing hiker at Beaman Park in northern Davidson County has been found alive.
He was found alive!!! pic.twitter.com/ta64dDun0s— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) September 30, 2019
The search resumed Monday morning for 67-year-old Wallace Carter, with 157 volunteers lining up early to assist in the search. He was found alive shortly after 10 a.m., with details surrounding his discovery not yet available.
Carter was found in good health, and is being taken to St. Thomas West Hospital for evaluation.
Wallace Carter was found alert and in good health according to police. He was found by volunteers who knew the area. His family is crying/laughing with him now. They’re so relieved to see him on the ambulance. @WSMV #breaking pic.twitter.com/Ih6zlX4VqH— Shelby Sansone WSMV (@shelbyasansone) September 30, 2019
BREAKING Good News: Hiker Wallace "Buzz" Carter, 67, missing since Saturday, was found a short time ago on private property near Beaman Park by a citizen checking the area on an ATV. More than 100 officers & volunteers had been searching for Carter. pic.twitter.com/jQ8WeJCWro— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 30, 2019
Around 100 volunteers spent Sunday searching for Carter.
Carter went on a hike at the park around noon on Saturday and didn’t return home. Police found his car with his cell phone locked inside in the parking lot at the park on Saturday night.
Carter’s family said he is an avid hiker and visits the trails often.
The Belle Meade Police Department worked with Metro Police to find Carter. Searchers used helicopters, drones and dogs in the search.
