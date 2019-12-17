NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will be coming to Nashville this week to hold a campaign kickoff event.
Bloomberg will be holding the event on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Woolworth on 5th on Fifth Avenue North.
He will also be celebrating the opening of a campaign office in Nashville.
Bloomberg officially launched his presidential campaign less than a month ago.
