WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for the state of Tennessee to supplement state and local areas affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding from March 25-April 3, according to a FEMA news release.

The president’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Davidson, Williamson and Wilson counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in Campbell, Cannon, Cheatham, Claiborne, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Fentress, Grainger, Hardeman, Henderson, Hickman, Jackson, Madison, Maury, McNairy, Moore, Overton, Scott, Smith, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.

