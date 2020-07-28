WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - President Donald Trump designated Nashville’s Hermitage Hotel as a National Historic Landmark.
“The Trump Administration’s decision to designate this National Historic Landmark cements the hotel’s legacy as one of the most prominent sites in the suffrage movement,” Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-TN, said in a news release. “In the summer of 1920, the Hermitage Hotel was movement headquarters as suffragists persuaded legislators to make the Tennessee the 36thand final state to ratify the 19thAmendment to the Constitution, securing the right of women to vote nationwide.”
“We’d be hard pressed to identify a more critical landmark in the fight for suffrage than the Hermitage Hotel in Nashville,” said Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, in a news release. “Suffragists and anti-suffragists alike called the hotel their headquarters when activists, journalists and politicians descended on Nashville for the special session of the General Assembly in August of 1920. In the hundredth year of women’s suffrage, it is my great pleasure to join Secretary (David) Bernhardt and Senator Alexander in celebrating the history of the Hermitage Hotel with its designation as a Historic Landmark.”
Alexander and Blackburn joined U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt for a signing ceremony on Tuesday.
“The Hermitage Hotel played a pivotal role in our Nation’s fight to secure the right of women to vote through the passage of the 19th Amendment,” said Bernhardt in a news release. “I thank Senator Blackburn and Senator Alexander for their leadership in emphasizing the importance the Hermitage Hotel has as a National Historic Landmark.”
The Hermitage Hotel’s designation as a National Historic Landmark is the first by the Trump Administration.
In the summer of 1920, the nationwide effort to secure voting rights for women narrowed to Tennessee as the last state needed to ratify the 19th Amendment. Local, state and national figures in suffrage, politics, industry and media converged on the Hermitage Hotel that served as the headquarters of both the pro- and anti-suffrage forces as they lobbied state legislators. Tennessee ratified the amendment on Aug. 18, 1920.
The Hermitage Hotel is listed in the United States National Register of Historic Places.
