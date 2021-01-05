NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Nashville following the downtown explosion on Christmas Day.
U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper and Sen. Marsha Blackburn both announced the declaration on their social media accounts.
Cooper said in a post on social media that the declaration will help local residents and businesses start to rebuild.
"Receiving a major disaster declaration is an important step in getting federal resources to Tennessee families and businesses adversely impacted by the bombing," Blackburn said in a post on Twitter. "We appreciate
@realdonaldtrump for his attention to this matter."
Gov. Bill Lee asked President Donald Trump for the emergency declaration on Dec. 26.
"We are grateful for the support from President Trump and our federal delegation," Lee said on Twitter. "These federal resources will help the Nashville community recover from this tragic event. #nashvillestrong"
After touring the damage in downtown Nashville on Saturday morning, the governor requested emergency declaration from the president.
The explosion occurred inside a RV outside the AT&T transmission building.
The explosion occurred on Second Ave North around 6:45 a.m.
Metro Police said the incident was "an intentional act."
The explosion damaged 41 businesses and injured at least three people.
While no arrests have been made, authorities said they have received more than 500 tips.
There are no known threats at this time, police said.
The FBI's Evidence Response Team & the ATF's National Response Team will be processing the blast scene on 2nd Avenue thru at least Wed evening.
Here are some of Nashville’s first responders who responded and guided people away from danger during the downtown Christmas tragedy.
