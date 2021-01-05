NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Nashville following the downtown explosion on Christmas Day.

U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper and Sen. Marsha Blackburn both announced the declaration on their social media accounts.

Cooper said in a post on social media that the declaration will help local residents and businesses start to rebuild.

"Receiving a major disaster declaration is an important step in getting federal resources to Tennessee families and businesses adversely impacted by the bombing," Blackburn said in a post on Twitter. "We appreciate @realdonaldtrump for his attention to this matter."

Gov. Bill Lee asked President Donald Trump for the emergency declaration on Dec. 26.

"We are grateful for the support from President Trump and our federal delegation," Lee said on Twitter. "These federal resources will help the Nashville community recover from this tragic event. #nashvillestrong"

