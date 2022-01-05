NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With winter weather on the way, now is the time to make sure your car is in tip-top shape.
Experts said the most common problem that people face with their cars this time of year is a dead battery. But it’s not always the cold weather that’s the culprit.
“Most people believe it’s the winter that does most of the damage to car batteries,” Rod Sampson, President of Batteries Plus in Spring Hill, said. “In actuality, it’s the hot summer months that does the damage.”
Sampson said getting your car routinely checked up should catch anything that could get you in a potentially dangerous situation.
“At the first sign of any kind of hesitation of the car starting when turning the ignition, I would go have the battery tested,” Sampson said.
You want to make sure your tires are in good condition and not overly worn with full tire pressure and good tread. If snow or ice coats the roadways, you will want ample traction on your tires to maintain control of your vehicle.
When you take your car in for a checkup or an oil change, have the technician check that all lights are working properly. Making sure that your headlights and blinkers are functioning is crucial, not just in the now, but year-round.
“If it’s not snowing or foggy, you’ve got rain, and driving around without proper lighting is a recipe for disaster,” Sampson said.
Also having an emergency kit in your car is always a good idea, especially in the cold weather months. You want to make sure you have things like jumper cables, a flashlight and a coat or blanket in case of a breakdown.
