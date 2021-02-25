NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Waves of rain are forecasted to bring several inches of rainfall beginning Friday through the first part of next week.
Forecasters say 1-3 inches of rain are expected for most, but up to 6 inches is possible in isolated rain.
This much rain means flooding is going to be a big concern across the Midstate this weekend into next week.
Anytime flooding is a concern, businesses like ServPro that specialize in water damage removal have their phones ringing off the hook.
“It definitely is an uptick in business for us,” said Cory Sullins, co-owner of ServPro of Sumner County. “Most of the time what we see is flooded basements, flooded crawlspaces, and even flood eater getting into main living areas of homes and businesses.”
The Army Corps of Engineers are preparing for possible flooding by lowering the water levels at Percy Priest Dam. The pool level there should be down by at least a foot before the rain arrives.
However, this weekend’s rain is different than past events. That’s because of what happened last week with the snow and ice from the winter storm.
“We’re still very busy dealing with ice dams and frozen pipes,” said Sullins. “We’ve also sent a good portion of our team down to Texas to help with that situation.”
Sullins said anything you can do now to prevent a flooding disaster in your home could save you thousands of dollars.
Make sure to seal up any areas where you may have seen a water leak from your roof. Putting a tarp over any loose shingles can prevent costly water damage.
If you have a flood-prone basement, use sandbags to prevent water seeping in. Also be sure to get any valuables out of the basement like furniture and any other keepsakes or photos you may have in storage boxes.
Click for the latest weather forecast from the 4WARN Weather team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.