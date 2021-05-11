NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pregnant woman shot at an Antioch apartment complex by her ex-boyfriend last month has died, Metro Police said Tuesday.

Laquisha Terrell, 23, died on Tuesday as a result of the shooting.

Brian T. Mitchell, 23, will face criminal homicide charges now. He had been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Nashville man arrested in Wednesday night shooting of pregnant ex-girlfriend The Metro Nashville Police Department said a man has been arrested for the Wednesday night shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.

Terrell was found with wounds to her chest, abdomen and legs. An emergency Caesarean section was performed to deliver her child. Terrell’s boyfriend, Michael D. Stewart, 28, was also shot.

Terrell told officers when they responded to the Cedar Pointe Apartments at 10:51 p.m. on April 28 that Mitchell had shot them.

Mitchell was arrested on April 29.