NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two weeks-worth of work inside of Bridgestone Arena is now finished.
Ready or not, the Nashville Predators head out to Edmonton on Sunday to try to make a run at a Stanley Cup.
Predators Defense-man Dante Fabbro says, "Everyone's come to camp in shape and we've had a really good two weeks here. Everyone's been working really hard and I definitely think we're making big strides as a team."
Some things that stood out from training camp:
The re-united top line of Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson clicked during practice and scrimmages.
The Preds will be counting on that trio to provide some scoring firepower.
Preds Center Ryan Johansen says,"We know what we're capable of. We've had a lot of success in this league playing together and love playing with each other and love pushing each other."
Forward Filip Forsberg says, "I've been talking to Arvidsson, Johansen and Duchene and we all feel we can better. And all of us made a huge emphasis on pushing that early in camp."
Forsberg mentioned Matt Duchene...
Duchene’s looking to also jumpstart his season and has worked well with Kyle Turris and Mikael Granlund in their line over the last two weeks.
Center Matt Duchene adds, "We kind of have three centermen on that line who can do a little bit of everything. So we just want to continue to work and push and just get better every day."
The question that will answer itself the quickest is between the pipes.
But, with three more practices in Edmonton next week before an exhibition game, head coach John Hynes isn't yet ready to name a starting goaltender.
"It is early in the process to put that decision on the line right now. It's gonna have to be made later next week. But I think there's still a little bit of runway here for us," says Hynes.
Then there's the setup.
“The Bubble” where the team will spend its entire time between the hotel and the rink -- quarantined anywhere from two weeks to two months depending on how much they win.
Forward Kyle Turris says, "It's kind of one of the challenges that we'll have to go through in this bubble, but everyone has to go through it. So we'll lean on each other.”
Austin Watson adds, "I don't think we'll have a league-sanctioned DJ booth in the JW Marriott in Edmonton. I like Netflix and I read a lot, so I'll have my Kindle and I like a good nap, so I don't think it'll be too difficult for me anyways."
The venue will host three games per day between 12 Western Conference teams.
Hynes called it a "hockey heaven". But, admits the unique setup is one that teams will have to overcome as they try to perform at their best on the ice.
"I think it's going in there with an open mind and knowing it's gonna be a change. But the important thing is accepting the things you can't control and controlling the things you can control," says Hynes.
The Predators play their one and only exhibition game Thursday against Dallas.
Their qualifying round opener against Arizona is set for August 2nd.
