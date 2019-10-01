NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators led the charge at Nashville Humane Society for an adoption day on Tuesday.
The Predators Foundation and defenseman Yannick Weber’s “Woof Pack” helped families pick their newest members.
Adoption fees during the event were only $7, which is Weber’s jersey number.
Weber said the Predators Foundation does so much for the city, but one thing was missing.
“The Nashville Predators Foundation does a lot of great things with Children’s Hospital and our Best Buddies program,” said Weber. “I’m a big animal lover. I have two dogs myself and that’s something that was missing with the Foundation with the animals, and I felt I was the right person to take that into my own hands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.