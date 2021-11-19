NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A portion of Shelby Avenue near Nissan Stadium was closed on Friday afternoon after TDOT crews found a suspicious package, according to Metro Police.
Police said Shelby Avenue from South Fifth Street to Interstate Drive in East Nashville was closed along with the on and off ramps to Interstate 24 for about 20 minutes during the investigation.
Police determined the package was not hazardous and reopened the road just after 4 p.m.
The road closures have now been reopened.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 19, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.