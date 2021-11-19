Shelby Avenue bridge closed

A portion of Shelby Avenue from South Fifth Street to Interstate Drive was closed after TDOT crews discovered a hazardous package. Metro Police said the package was not hazardous and the interstate reopened about 20 minutes later.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A portion of Shelby Avenue near Nissan Stadium was closed on Friday afternoon after TDOT crews found a suspicious package, according to Metro Police.

Police said Shelby Avenue from South Fifth Street to Interstate Drive in East Nashville was closed along with the on and off ramps to Interstate 24 for about 20 minutes during the investigation.

Police determined the package was not hazardous and reopened the road just after 4 p.m.

 

