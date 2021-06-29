NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro and state officials will be closing a portion of Interstate 24 in downtown Nashville during the fireworks show on Sunday night.
Officials have determined that it is necessary to divert traffic from the eastern portion of the downtown loop to the western portion to avoid the dangerous and illegal pedestrian usage of the interstate, vehicles stopping and parking on the interstate, and the inevitable slowdown of vehicle traffic during the fireworks display.
No traffic will be allowed to enter I- 24 between I-65 and I-40 between 9 and 10 p.m. on Sunday. Metro officers, TDOT and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will create a traffic diversion off I-24 between the northern interchange with I-65 and the southern interchange with I-40.
