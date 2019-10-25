NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some of the biggest names in politics will be in Nashville this weekend for Politicon 2019 at the Music City Center.
The gathering includes some of the top names on the Democratic and Republican sides.
President Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to be at the conference along with Fox News commentator Sean Hannity.
The idea of Politicon is to offer perspectives from all sides. It features debates, panels, films, comedy and podcasts, all on the subject of politics.
This is the first time Nashville has hosted Politicon. The convention has been occurring for five years.
Some of the big names on the agenda for Saturday include commentator Tommi Lahren, former FBI Director James Comey and former Sen. Al Franken.
The convention begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.