NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two former DCS workers will be in court on Tuesday to face charges they intentionally allowed a teenager to run away last year.
News4 was the first to break the story last year and now has uncovered some disturbing information about just how often kids who are in state custody or car take off.
A facility in Donelson is no longer being used to house children after being damaged by the tornado last year.
News4 found that between July 2019 and February 2020, DCS workers called 911 54 times to report a missing person.
Kaboa Johnson and Wayneisha Mimms are both facing charges for facilitating an escape.
According to the arrest warrant, the two made a plan to let Jaleen Mooreland go so they could avoid doing paperwork. He was 17 at the time.
“To say I was very concerned is putting it mildly,” said Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Jennifer Nichols.
With 54 calls concerning children who had been reported missing, News4 asked whether other DCS workers were doing what Johnson and Mimms were accused of doing.
“As far as we know it’s an isolated incident,” said Nichols.
A current and former DCS worker told News4 that one problem they face is that there’s a policy preventing them from touching kids when they try to run away.
“It is there in place, really to protect the youth and the adult from harm,” said Nichols.
Nichols said that’s a policy that doesn’t need to change.
“I think when you go into that area, you’re leaving the field of social work and becoming law enforcement,” said Nichols.
The reality is kids will keep running from state custody.
“It doesn’t need to happen. We don’t want it to happen. It does,” said Nichols.
Mimms and Johnson were both terminated from DCS. They’re due in court on Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.
